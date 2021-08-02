GoFundMe raises $327,000 for 5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Chiefs' Britt Reid

The little girl is fighting for her life at the hospital.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the 5-year-old girl critically hurt in the crash involving Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid remains unconscious in the hospital, a GoFundMe page in her name has now raised more than three times its original goal.

As of early Monday afternoon, more than $327,000 had been raised through the crowdfunding website for the family of little Ariel. GoFundMe said donations had poured in from people in all 50 states.

The young girl was inside a car when her mom went to help her cousin who had run out of gas on a Kansas City highway. While they were there, local television station KSHB reports Reid was driving along in a pickup truck and hit both cars.

Ariel and a 4-year-old were both in the back seat of the second car. The kids were rushed to a local hospital, where Ariel has life-threatening injuries – including swelling and bleeding around her brain. The 4-year-old's injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to ESPN.

Reid, 35, was hurt but is expected to be OK.

Citing a search warrant, KSHB reports an officer noted Reid's eyes were bloodshot, and the officer smelled "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages." Reid reportedly told the officer he'd had two or three drinks.

The crash remains under investigation by law enforcement.

Britt Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

"My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life,'' Andy Reid said Sunday after the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers, adding that he would not be able to comment further.

Britt did not travel to Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Here is the GoFundMe for 5-year-old Ariel who was critically injured in a car crash involving a Kansas City Chiefs coach.



As of today, donors from all 50 states have raised more than $300K to support Ariel's recovery. https://t.co/EYyB8u8Cg4 — GoFundMe (@gofundme) February 8, 2021

Back in 2008, Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges. According to the Associated Press, those charges stemmed from him driving into a shopping cart in a parking lot at a sporting goods store.

Britt Reid also has a previous road rage charge on his record. In 2007, he was sentenced to 8-23 months in prison for flashing a gun at another driver.

He has been on the Chiefs' staff since 2013 and was promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2019, according to USA TODAY.