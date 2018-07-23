Miami Beach, Florida — A Miami Beach building set for demolition collapsed Monday morning, sending one person to the hospital, according to authorities.

There had been permits for the 13-floor beachfront condo property, at 5775 Collins Avenue, to be demolished, Miami Beach Police tweeted.

Residents living nearby shared pictures and photos on social media and described a crazy scene as emergency personnel rushed into the area.

A former Miami Beach commissioner told the Miami Herald that the building's demolition wasn't too far along when it came down.

One person was sent to the hospital after a building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, on July 23, 2018.

Authorities have yet to say what may have caused the collapse but urged residents to avoid the area as nearby streets would be closed for "an extended period of time."

