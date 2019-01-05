Burger King is taking a jab at McDonald's and promoting Mental Health Awareness Month at the same time.

The fast food chain announced on Wednesday it's debuting a line of Whopper meals called "Real Meals," at a handful of stores.

The meals, which are a jab at McDonalds' Happy Meals, come in five boxes, because "no one is happy all the time." Each box includes a WHOPPER sandwich, fries and a drink.

Burger King said it created the "Real Meals" in partnership with Mental Health America to encourage everyone to "Feel Your Way."

The limited-edition meals will only be available at select Burger King locations in Austin, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles and New York City.

Where to get 'Real Meal' boxes

3301 Fourth Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134

474 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10018

4918 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027

6000 FM 969, Austin, TX 78724

100 - 5th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Burger King