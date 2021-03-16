x
Authorities: Large amount of fireworks set off explosion in California neighborhood

People were asked to steer clear of the area while emergency crews are on the scene.
Credit: KCBS

ONTARIO, Calif. — Firefighters and officers in Ontario, California responded to an explosion sparked by "a large amount of fireworks" Tuesday. 

The City of Ontario said it was aware of the explosion and asked everyone to steer clear of the area while crews work.

Video seen from KCBS' helicopter showed one home with heavy smoke coming out of its roof and debris scattered across several neighbors' yards. 

According to authorities, fireworks – which were stored at a house – ignited and caused a large structure fire.

"Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time," the city wrote on Twitter. 

Several roads in the area of San Antonio and Maple Avenue were temporarily shut down.

An investigation is ongoing. 

