The Camp Fire has become the deadliest wildfire in California history as the death toll reached 42 on Monday night.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea delivered the sobering news at a press conference following a day in which stiff winds conspired with low humidity and parched terrain Monday to hinder the efforts of firefighters combating historically devastating wildfires.
Authorities have 13 coroner’s search teams combing through rubble for the victims and will be getting more on Tuesday. They also will be getting two portable morgue units from the military and cadaver dogs to help with the search.
The collective death toll in California stands at 44; the Woolsey Fire burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties has been blamed for two fatalities. More than 6,500 homes have been destroyed and more than 8,000 firefighters were battling the wind and flames.
Honea identified the first three of the victims of the Camp Fire as Ernest Foss, 65, of Paradise; Jesus Fernandez, 48, of Concow; and Carl Wiley, 77, of Magalia. A mobile DNA lab was set up to identify more victims.
In Southern California, the weather prognosis was not good.
"The latest rounds of Santa Ana winds are going strong in Southern California," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Samuhel told USA TODAY. "We are seeing gusts near 50 mph. It's an extreme fire danger, the upper end of the scale."
The winds drive down the humidity, helping turn vegetation to tinder in an area that hasn't seen rain in a month, Samuhel said. Relief in the form of precipitation remains a week away, and the winds probably will remain a force into Wednesday, he said.
Samuhel said firefighters could get a modest break from the winds Tuesday but added that the humidity will remain low.
"Relief might be an overstatement, but at least the wind won't be as bad," he said.
Cal Fire, the statewide fire protection agency, said Monday night that the Camp Fire had grown to 182 square miles and was 30 percent contained. The fire had destroyed 7,177 buildings.
“This is truly a tragedy that all Californians can understand and respond to,” Gov. Jerry Brown said at a news briefing. “It’s a time to pull together and work through these tragedies.”
As of Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had approved an expedited request for the major disaster declaration.
While the cause of the fire was being investigated, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. came under scrutiny after telling state regulators that it had been having a problem with an electrical transmission line in the area before the fire broke out. Cal Fire investigators were at the scene of the transmission line Monday. PG&E had no comment.
Later Monday, PG&E's counterpart, Southern California Edison, reported an outage near the origin point of the Woolsey Fire. It has burned more than 90,000 acres in Ventura and Los Angeles counties as of 8 p.m. PST Monday, destroyed 435 structuresand claimed two lives. It was 30 percent contained.
The fire was first reported at 2:24 p.m. Thursday near Woolsey Canyon, east of Simi Valley. Later that day, Edison notified the California Public Utilities Commission that it had experienced an outage two minutes earlier. The location was listed as the Big Rock circuit out of the Chatsworth Substation, also near Simi Valley.
"It is only preliminary information," said Edison spokesman Steve Conroy. "It went out of service. We don't know why it went out of service."
Conroy said Edison personnel have not yet been able to access the area where the line relayed, and the utility has gotten no indication from the fire department that its equipment was a factor in the fire igniting.
The estimate of structures destroyed by the Woolsey Fire rose sharply Monday, and more than 50,000 homes are threatened, Cal Fire said.
However, there were positive signs as well, with some of the evacuation zones being reopened and thousands of residents heading home.
For many, going home was hard.
Roger Kelly, 69, was thrilled to see that his lakeside mobile home in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu had survived. But some homes nearby were destroyed.
"I just start weeping," he said. "Your first view of it, man, it just gets you."
The entire city of Calabasas, population 24,200, was under mandatory evacuation orders.
"For your safety, and the safety of your family, please collect necessary personal items and evacuate the City as quickly as possible, and please follow instructions provided by Law Enforcement," the city posted on its website late Sunday.
Malibu and its environs were hit hard, and Pepperdine University canceled classes at its main campus through next week. Celebrities Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, Gerard Butler, Shannen Doherty and Robin Thicke were among those whose homes were destroyed.
Comic Kevin Hart thanked firefighters on Instagram.
"You men & women are true heroes & me and my family thank you," Hart posted. "My heart & prayers go out to all families in the affected areas. ... This is honestly Unbelievable what we are witnessing at this very moment. God have mercy on us all."
Contributing: Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY; Christian Martinez and Stacie Galang, Ventura County Star; Redding Record Searchlight; The Associated Pres.