Can slouching impact mental health? A new study says so

Researchers at Harvard University found that people who straighten their backs instead of slouching had improved levels of depression, stress, and anxiety.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A recent article in the Huff Post UK revealed that researchers at Harvard University found that people who straighten their backs instead of slouching had improved levels of depression, stress, and anxiety. In other words, a straight back can help improve your emotional health.

When it comes to body language, slouching can send different negative impressions. When you slouch, you tend to hold your head down and round your shoulders, which gives the impression that you're not confident, not sure of yourself, and perhaps, you're feeling the blues. You can also send the message that you're bored or uninterested in a person or situation.

Here are a couple of tips to improve your posture throughout the day. You have to be creative in keeping your back straight and shoulders back. Take a break when you notice that your back is hunched over, and be intentional to do exercises to straighten your posture. For example, you can rest your forearms on the doorframes while moving forward until you feel a good stretch across your back. You can also push your shoulders back as if trying to get them to touch. Do any type of stretch that'll lengthen and stretch your spine.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb – Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline, and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate it if you give my page a "like."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.