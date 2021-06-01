CBS News: FBI, FAA investigating breach of air traffic control system after threat broadcast

Air traffic controllers reportedly heard a threat about an attack on the nation's Capitol.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration and FBI are investigating a threat heard by several air traffic controllers Monday, CBS News reports.

"We are flying a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged," a digitized voice said.

The threat, referring to Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed last year in a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump, was made a year following his death, CBS News reported.

Iranian leaders have said to avenge the killing while U.S. officials in recent days said they are on alert for a potential attack on forces in the Middle East.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, is the day Congress is scheduled to count the Electoral College Results.

CBS News says it's not known who sent the threat, and officials don't believe it is credible. But an investigation into how someone got into the frequencies used by air traffic controllers is underway by the FAA and FBI.

The FBI takes "all threats of violence to public safety seriously," the agency told CBS News.

