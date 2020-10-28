CDC guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19 while carpooling

Health officials warn sharing a ride could increase your risk of catching COVID-19.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — With more students in Pinellas County headed back to school for in-person classes as they kick off their second semester, many are taking advantage of riding together or carpooling.

Health officials warn sharing a ride could increase your risk of catching COVID-19.

Regardless if you’re carpooling to get to school or to practice afterward, here’s a look at CDC guidelines for carpooling:

Wear a mask and wash your hands or sanitize after leaving your car

If you’re the driver or owner of the car, clean or disinfect your car often

Set your AC or Heat to non-recirculation mode, to bring in fresh air diluting any virus particles

If you’re ridesharing, the CDC recommends sitting in the rear seat diagonally across from the driver to stay socially distanced as possible.

The CDC says it's best to limit the number of people you’re in the car with and ride with the same people day to day.

