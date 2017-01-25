Anala Leichtman was scheduled to be induced on Friday, July 22, but her baby girl had other plans.

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — The morning of Saturday, July 16, Anala Leichtman and her husband, Kevin, were home in Chesterland doing some chores and cleaning. Their family was tidying up their house in anticipation of the upcoming Friday, when Anala was due to be induced.

The couple and their two little boys, Asher and Arin, had finished up breakfast when Anala began feeling some pelvic pressure. She had just been at a doctor’s appointment the day before and experienced light pressure throughout her pregnancy, so she didn’t think anything was out of the ordinary.

However, things took a turn as that pressure started to feel more intense.

“I was folding laundry actually and all of a sudden, it just started to amp up a little bit,” Anala said. “I braced myself for the contraction, kind of leaning over, I’m telling him, ‘just be ready.’”

Kevin called 911, reaching communications Sergeant Tammy Phillips with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.

On the 911 call, Kevin can be heard explaining the situation to Sergeant Phillips.

“My wife is in labor, I don’t think we can make it to the hospital,” he said on the call, sharing he could just about see the baby’s head.

Sergeant Phillips went on to guide Kevin through the process over speakerphone, sending help to their home.

While Sgt. Phillips said this was not the first time she had helped someone give birth, the situation was fast-paced.

“I didn’t have time to process anything, it was just think and go,” said the dispatcher of 27 years. “It’s beautiful, it’s a happy moment. It’s knowing that we’re there to do the best that we can and to help these people out.”

In a matter of seconds, Anala was giving birth to baby girl Ajaya, with Kevin there to catch her and wrap her in a towel as they waited for paramedics to arrive. Her cries could be heard on the call.

“We’re grateful that she is safe and she’s healthy,” Anala said.

Throughout the 911 call, the duo was notably calm, Kevin reassuring his wife, both speaking clearly and following directions. It turned out, this was not the first time the Leichtmans had to give birth suddenly at home.

“I was just in shock because again, our second son was delivered much in the same way, but it was a much more painful experience, this was not,” Anala said. “So I could not believe it was happening again for us. It was a surprise, definitely, ‘here we go again.’”

Similar to the birth of their one-year-old son, Arin, the Leichtmans said Anala’s water once again did not break, giving them little warning that the baby was on the way, and coming fast.

“I think you kind of looked at me too like, ‘sorry I’m making you do this again,’’ Kevin said, laughing.

Alana and Kevin were not the only ones home for the birth of baby Ajaya. Kevin can be heard on the 911 call asking their five-year-old-son, Asher, to go downstairs to see his aunt. But he and little brother Arin were curious, and wanted in on the action.

“Our oldest did end up up there anyway, he was involved in the birth of his brother and now here he is involved in the birth of his sister,” said Anala. “He’s so excited about it.”

“He just walks around, sees the baby crying and giggles,” said Kevin.

Ultimately the paramedics arrived, and mom and baby are safe and healthy in the hospital, expected to go home on Tuesday. The family is grateful that everyone is doing well, and described the situation as positive and even comical at times.

“It was very positive and light, I think that was the best way to describe it,” Kevin and Anala said.