More than 35,000 pounds of chicken fried rice products that were shipped to retailers in nine states are being recalled because of misbranding and because they may contain milk, which could cause an allergic reaction in some people. The label does not indicate milk is an ingredient.

The following information is directly from the USDA recall:

The chicken fried rice products were produced on Feb. 13, 2019 and Feb. 19, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/13/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/13/2020 on the label.

22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/19/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/19/2020 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-45217” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on March 11, 2019 by FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) personnel during routine label verification.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

