TAMPA, Fla. — Derek Stock said his family is taking things day by day after his 11-year-old son Levi was struck by lightning last week.

Levi spent multiple days in the ICU and is now back home continuing to recover. Derek said Levi still has a lot of pain in his legs.

“The strike went through his tailbone and through his right foot," he said.

It all happened on June 30 when the family was on their way back to land after being out fishing. Levi was struck and knocked in the water.

“I saw the strike go through him, and I just jumped in after him," Derek said.

Derek and other nearby boaters were able to pull him ashore. Derek performed CPR until the ambulance arrived.

“I didn’t see his lungs moving, so I kept CPR going. Basically I saw him go into the ambulance not breathing," he said.

During his days at Tampa General Hospital, Levi continued to improve. Derek said he was feeling better and better each day.

“Kind of amazing and then yesterday he was discharged," he said.

Derek said his son doesn't remember the incident. His last memory of that day is fishing and swimming earlier in the afternoon.

One thing Levi does remember is all of the love he has received by family, friends, deputies and hundreds of strangers.