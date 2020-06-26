Chuck E. Cheese permanently closing 34 locations as part of bankruptcy plan

About half of the 555 company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants have reopened from COVID-19 closures. But some will be permanently closed.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, plans to permanently close 34 locations as part of its chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The 43-year-old chain, which drew kids with pizza, video games and a singing mouse mascot, was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic. But it said the prolonged closure of many outlets due to coronavirus restrictions led to Thursday's Chapter 11 filing.

Franchised locations aren't included in the bankruptcy filing, the company said.

CEC Entertainment Inc. has reopened 266 of its 555 company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants as restrictions ease. The Irving, Texas-based company said it will continue to reopen locations and offer carryout and delivery while it negotiates with debt and lease holders.

Hours after officially filing for bankruptcy, CEC Entertainment detailed in a court filing that it plans to "permanently abandon" 45 Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza locations and reject the associated leases. Eleven of those locations had already been permanently closed before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the court filing, but the company didn't specifically identify those stores.

Here's the full list of leases for Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza that CEC Entertainment hopes to reject:

California

Diamond Bar, CA

El Monte, CA

Ladera Heights, CA

Long Beach, CA

San Bernardino, CA

Colorado

Ft. Collins, CO

Grand Junction, CO

Florida

Green Acres, FL

Miami Gardens, FL

Miami, FL

North Lauderdale, FL

Georgia

Macon, GA

Ohio

Columbus-Macsway, OH

Lima, OH

Mansfield, OH

Illinois

Chicago-Matteson, IL

Vernon Hills, IL

Iowa

Sioux City, IA

Maryland

Gaithersburg, MD

Massachusetts

Danvers, MA

Leominster, MA

Natick, MA

Springfield, MA

Michigan

Muskegon, MI

Minnesota

Rochester, MN

Missouri

Columbia, MO

Nebraska

Lincoln, NE

Nevada

Las Vegas McCarran, NV

Las Vegas-Sahara, NV

New York

New Hartford, NY

Harlem, NY

North Carolina

Jacksonville, NC

Oklahoma

OKC-Del City, OK

OKC-Westgate, OK

Moore, OK

New Mexico

Alb-Juan Tabo, NM

South Carolina

Charleston, SC

South Dakota

Rapid City, SD

Pennsylvania

Johnstown, PA

Lancaster, PA

Texas

Allen, TX

Mesquite, TX

Utah

Layton, UT

Virginia

Fredericksburg, VA

Wisconsin