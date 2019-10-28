FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The high seas might be a little less dangerous after the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 38,000 pounds of drugs during several recent operations.

The Coast Guard on Monday showed off its stash in Southeast Florida's Port Everglades, comprised of about 27,300 pounds of cocaine and 11,000 pounds of marijuana, according to a news release.

They would have been worth $367 million and $10.1 million on the street, respectively.

It's a huge haul accumulated from 18 separate missions in international waters. The crews of several Coast Guard cutters targeted suspected drug smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean, off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

The Coast Guard Cutter Northland seized the most: 12,214 pounds of cocaine.

“The offload of over 19 tons of drugs represents the efforts of not only 10 Coast Guard cutters over 18 separate interdictions, but also the commitment and dedication of international allies and partners, like the Colombians, as we work together to disrupt the networks that profit from them,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, Seventh Coast Guard District public affairs officer in the news release.

