Woman missing for 2 years found alive at sea off Colombia

Dramatic video shows the moment two fishermen rescue the woman, who had been floating in the ocean for hours.

A Colombian woman who hadn't been heard from in two years was found this week, rescued by two fishermen as she floated in the sea.

Fox News reported Angelica Gaitan, 46, was found floating about 1.2 miles off Puerto Colombia. A dramatic video shot by the two fishermen shows the moment they saw her floating with a rubber ring.

One of the fishermen, Rolando Visbal, who shared the video on Facebook, is heard calling out to Gaitan in Spanish and English, but she did not respond other than raising her arms in the air.

Visbal reaches Gaitan and pulls her into his boat, asking for her name and if she's okay. Once she's pulled into the boat and is offered water, she started crying.

"So it turns out that I didn't catch any fish that day either, but I fished a life. I think this was God's purpose," Visbal told The Sun.

Newsweek reported Gaitan was taken to a local hospital and then told authorities why she had been missing for two years. She said she had left an abusive relationship and then was homeless for about six months.

When she sought help from a women's shelter in Barranquilla, the shelter put protective measures in place to keep her ex-partner away. The Sun reported that Gaitan was told Friday that her ex-partner was no longer in the city so she had to leave the shelter.

Several news outlets reported Gaitan said it was then she wanted to end her life, so she headed to the beach.

According to La Libertad, a doctor said Gaitan was probably in the chilly water for no less than four hours. The outlet said Gaitan told investigators she was abandoned by her family after her reports of domestic abuse.

