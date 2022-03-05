A GoFundMe was also set up for Ramirez's family. You can find the link at the bottom of the story.

BELTON, Texas — Family and friends of 18-year-old Joe Ramirez, the Belton High School student who died Tuesday after he was reportedly stabbed, gathered to honor and remember the young life lost.

They held a mass for Ramirez at Christ the King Catholic Church, followed by a balloon release.

"He knew how to make you crack a smile, crack a joke, know how to make you laugh," said Martin Martinez, who has known Ramirez since elementary school. "He was always that person when you didn't see him, you knew he was always there. He knew how to hype you up."

There were lots of tears shed from those who attended as they didn't expect to have to say goodbye this soon.

"Still in shock," Martinez said. "I think everybody is still kind of processing it as we didn't believe it."

The Belton Police Department was called out to the high school about the reported around 9:47 a.m., which started as an altercation between Ramirez and another student.

When officers arrived, they learned the stabbing suspect, Caysen Allison, 18, fled the school, but they were able to locate him and take him into police custody around 10:09 a.m.

Ramirez was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Hours after the incident -- prior to Ramirez's death -- Belton High School released a statement, saying "today's events are something none of us ever want to experience."

A GoFundMe was also set up for Ramirez's family. The fundraiser's creator, Cynthia Grubb, said any money raised will go to his family to assist with funeral and burial expenses.

"Joe was a very kind, loving and gentle young man and this a huge loss for his family, friends and loved ones," said Grubb "Any donation is greatly appreciated."

The goal is to raise $25,000. Click here to donate.