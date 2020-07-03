MIAMI — Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the state.

Those are the first deaths from the outbreak reported in Florida and on the East Coast.

The Florida Department of Health said late Friday seven people in Florida have now tested positive for the virus. It says the two who died were people in their 70s who had traveled overseas, one a man with underlying health issues in Florida's Panhandle and the other an elderly Fort Myers area individual.

The announcement raises the U.S. death toll from the virus to 16, including 13 in Washington state and one in California.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed over 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.

UAE raises virus cases to 45, new cases from 9 nationalities

The United Arab Emirates has reported 15 additional cases of a new and fast-spreading virus, bringing the total in the country to 45.

The Health Ministry says 13 of the new cases recently arrived from abroad. They include three Emirati citizens, two Saudis, Ethiopians and Iranians, and a person each from Thailand, China, Morocco and India. The Health Ministry on Saturday said the other two cases, an Emirati and an Egyptian, were diagnosed after being monitored in connection with a cycling tour in the UAE.

The tour was halted after two Italians were first found to be carrying the virus. The UAE is a major international transit hub for travelers.

Utah confirms the first known case of new coronavirus in state

The first known case of the new coronavirus has arrived in Utah, state and local health officials said Friday night.

The person who has the virus is a man from Davis County who is older than 60 and believed to have been exposed to the virus while aboard a cruise ship, the Utah Department of Health, Davis County Health Department and the COVID-19 Community Task Force said in a statement.

The man was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship, where 21 people aboard the ship tested positive for the virus and 19 of them are crew members. The ship is off the coast of California as officials try to find a non-commercial port for it.

Because the Utah man appears to have contracted the virus on the ship, “this case does not represent community spread of COVID-19 in Utah," the agencies said in their statement.

The man was tested for the virus after he returned to Utah, the agencies said.

“The patient is recovering at home and is under a county-issued isolation order. The Davis County Health Department will monitor the patient, as well as any of the patient’s close contacts," the agencies said.

Earlier Friday, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency over the new coronavirus.

The declaration helps the state access more money and resources to be prepared for the expected arrival of the virus, he said. The additional funding “will be instrumental in helping us prepare to slow the spread of coronavirus,” said Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who is leading a task force dealing with the virus.

The panel is making plans to reach out to vulnerable populations, increase testing capacity and ensure access to remote health care.

Authorities recommend people take preventative steps like washing hands, disinfecting shared surfaces and covering coughs. Anyone with symptoms matching coronavirus, including a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is asked to stay away from public spaces.

