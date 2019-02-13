PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby says he "will never have remorse" for the sexual encounter that sent him to prison because he considers his conviction the work of "a low-life district attorney and a corrupt judge."

Cosby's stance could leave him to serve the high end of a three- to 10-year prison term since sex offenders often must show remorse to win parole.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says Cosby is prepared to stay in prison rather than apologize for a 2004 encounter he considers consensual.

Cosby in a statement calls himself a political prisoner in keeping with Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the legally blind, 81-year-old actor dictated the statement for NBC-TV to his wife Camille during a phone call Tuesday night from a suburban Philadelphia prison.