A New Jersey couple accuses a cruise line of abandoning them in Mexico during a medical emergency. Carol and Bertram Palk claim they were told to get off Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas because the medical staff couldn't treat Carol's internal bleeding. They paid thousands of dollars to return to the U.S. on their own.

The couple has been on more than a dozen cruises – but none quite like this, reports CBS News' DeMarco Morgan. Carol and her husband Bertram were in the middle of their January cruise from Miami when she became ill. The 79-year-old went to the ship's medical staff and after two days and several tests was told she was bleeding internally. The couple was taken off in Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico.

"He told me I could have a heart attack or I could bleed out ... and I need a blood transfusion and they had no facilities to do a blood transfusion so he wanted me to get to a hospital," Carol said. "The doctor said 'we're kicking you off the ship' and those were his words."

