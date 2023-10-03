Train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania leads to precautionary evacuations

CSX said at least 16 cars on the 40-car train derailed early Monday morning in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania.

A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania early Monday spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials said no injuries were reported and there was no known hazard to the public.

The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. in Whitemarsh Township. CSX said at least 16 cars went off the tracks.

Silicone pellets were leaking from at least one train car, Whitemarsh police said, but they posed no risk to the public. It wasn't immediately known what was inside the other derailed cars, and hazmat teams were at the site.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro tweeted that he and his team are monitoring the situation and assisting local first responders.