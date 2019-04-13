POST FALLS, Idaho — It's been years since a World War II veteran has paid for his breakfast.

Some customers might think donating a few bucks for Dan Rankin's meal at the Dueling Irons diner is just a small price to pay compared to his sacrifice.

And it's just not a handful of people pitching in: KHQ-TV reports the 95-year-old Rankin is there each morning from 8-10 a.m., and someone has picked up the check every day for about the past 3-4 years.

"Sausage patties, hash browns, wheat toast, eggs," Rankin told KHQ of his regular breakfast. "Once in awhile, I change."

There's even a sort of waiting list to help pay. The diner said people can call in and either leave a donation or leave their contact information.

A woman named Sandy who answered the diner's phone said the kindness of some people is just "wonderful."

Rankin reportedly helped cross Nazi Germany by tank, liberating concentration camps along the way.

"There's not very many of us, veterans from World War II," Rankin said to KHQ.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.