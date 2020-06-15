BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — He was hailed a hero for saving a 12-day-old baby from choking. Now, a year later, he's been "promoted" to godfather.
Berkeley County Deputy William Kimbro saved little Ryleigh's life after he pulled her mother over for speeding. The reason she was speeding? Little Ryleigh was choking.
Bodycam video posted by the department a year ago showed Kimbro feeling for Ryleigh's pulse before he started massaging the baby's chest. He lifted her neck and put his finger in her mouth to try and open her airway. Eventually, she started to cry when she could breathe again.
WCIV reporter Scott Eisberg caught up with the deputy after he was surprised by Ryleigh and her family asking him and his wife to be her godfather.
