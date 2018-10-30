MOBILE, Ala. -- Fake "devil teeth" ran an Alabama woman some $3, but it likely was the medical bill that became the scariest part of all when the teeth wouldn't come off.

Anna Tew used the glue that came with the teeth but when she had to remove them, the adhesive didn't seem to be completely temporary, WKRG-TV reports.

The woman's zombie costume was a fright in and of itself; Tew said she tried pulling them out until 2 a.m. -- then came the dentist.

An emergency dentist saw Tew, making mention drilling might be necessary.

"So he went in and picked and pulled and I squealed like a baby and they got them out," Tew told WKRG. She complained of excruciating pain.

The Alabama dentist who saved Tew's teeth explained the teeth and gums naturally can cause an adhered object to get stuck.

There is no word as to how much the operation cost to fix Tew's teeth.

