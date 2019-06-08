Disney confirmed Tuesday that it plans to offer a streaming bundle of Disney+, ESPN+, and an ad-supported version of Hulu for $12.99 a month.

The bundle will be available starting Nov. 12, when Disney+, Disney's new streaming service, first launches.

Disney CEO Bob Iger discussed the plan during Disney's quarterly earnings call.

The company confirmed back in April that the Disney+ service would be available for $6.99 a month. ESPN+ currently costs $4.99 a month and Hulu is currently available for $5.99 a month with ads.

The bundle price of $12.99 is about $5 cheaper than if you were to purchase all three streaming services separately.

Iger also said Tuesday that Disney is talking with Apple, Amazon and Google to distribute Disney+, according to VARIETY.

RELATED: Disney unveils streaming service launch date, price and much more

“We think it’s important to achieve scale relatively quickly and they’ll be an important part of that,” Iger said.

RELATED: Disney's new streaming service will include every Disney movie

When Disney+ launches in November, it'll feature Disney's entire Signature Collection, which includes classic animated films, and they expect to have 25 original series and more than 10 original movies and specials within the first year. More than 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel and Disney Jr. content will be coming to the streaming service as well. Plus, more than 100 Disney Channel Original Movies (or “DCOMS”) will be on Disney+. And with Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the service will also become the new home for everything "Simpsons."

At one point Iger referred to Disney+ as "the most important product the company has launched in my tenure," The Verge reported.