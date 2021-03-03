Disobedient: The consequences when police dogs disobey their handlers

10 Investigates uncovered cases across the country of police K-9s not doing as they were told. Sometimes, the results were gruesome.

'Don’t try to incite a riot, OK?'

How common is this?

And the dogs that disobey often wind up right back out in our communities.

No one knows just how often it’s happening because no one is tracking it.

“The public trusts us with these animals because we sell this product that says, these are highly trained dogs that will do anything we tell them. But if they don’t listen to us, well then, that’s actually not true,” said Dr. Charlie Mesloh, a leading police K-9 researcher.

They’re trained to bite people and let go on command, but we found these dogs don’t always follow orders.

10 Investigates uncovered cases across the country of police K-9s disobeying their handlers, with gruesome consequences.

This is a story about police weapons with minds of their own.

Editor's Note: There are images and videos in this story with strong language or graphic content that is not bleeped or blurred. Audience discretion is advised.

“The dog is not a robot. The dog is not mechanical. The dog is a living being,” responded Gualtieri. “The dogs don’t always listen. They listen the majority of the time or we wouldn’t put them out there… But this is an anomaly. This is a one-off. You’re making this be, like, the situation. When’s the last time that this happened? This doesn’t happen that often.”

Bourne pointed out that the problem wasn’t just that the lead was not on the dog; the dog also wouldn’t release the bite.

“Absolutely, because Deputy Dimundo got his act together,” said Gualtieri. “Don’t make it more than what it is.”

10 Investigates reporter Jenna Bourne asked Gualtieri if people should feel safe with K-9 Bingo back out on the streets.

Dimundo was ultimately disciplined with a written reprimand, which is how 10 Investigates found out this bite even happened – by looking through the agency’s disciplinary records.

“Well, it’s terrible. It’s a bad situation that shouldn’t have happened,” Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told 10 Investigates. “It was avoidable if Deputy Dimundo had the dog on a lead like he should have been and that’s really what it comes down to.”

Martin’s lawyer told us his client didn’t want to talk, at this point, because he’s taking legal action.

Deputies were after the passenger in Martin’s truck, after what they say was an undercover drug buy.

Martin wasn’t even the guy they were there to arrest.

K-9 handler Deputy Claudio Dimundo struggled to get Bingo to release the bite, ultimately forcing what’s called a break stick into the dog’s mouth and yanking off Martin’s sneaker.

“Why is he biting me? Why is he biting me?” Martin shouted. “I ain’t done nothing!”

“Damn it!” Dimundo shouted as he tried to get Bingo’s jaws off Martin, falling to the ground in the process.

Then the leg. Then the shoe.

K-9 Bingo bit Martin on the head, disobeying his handler’s commands to stop.

“Bingo, down! No!” K-9 handler Claudio Dimundo can be heard yelling in the body camera videos.

“OK, OK,” said Martin, laying facedown, spread-eagle on the asphalt.

“Get on the ground, facedown,” a deputy shouted at Martin, after he got out of his truck.

On March 3, 2021, Alan Martin was complying with Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

It was caught on multiple deputies’ body cameras.

The bite that sparked our nationwide investigation happened in Pinellas County, at the Waffle House parking lot in Largo.

It happens more often than you might think.

After reviewing the circumstances of dozens of bites around the country, 10 Investigates identified 16 bites from 2015 to 2021 that were the clearest examples of K-9s disobeying their handlers.

They happened in 14 cities, with three of them happening within minutes of each other in Huntsville, Alabama. You can check out the 14 cities below.

We’re talking about disobeying commands not to bite someone, refusing to let go of a bite, or both.

Keep in mind, these are just the cases we found out about. It’s not meant to be an exhaustive count.

That’s impossible because no one is collecting data on how often K-9s are disobeying their handlers during bites.

We’ve been finding these examples through court records and news reports, then putting in public records requests with law enforcement agencies for more info.

We got the vast majority of the body cam videos in this story from the people who were bitten and their lawyers.

Several agencies, like the Huntsville and Talladega Police Departments in Alabama, haven’t provided us a single public record or answered any of our questions.

On June 12, 2015, Ashley White was suspected of jumping out of the passenger seat of a speeding car and running.

Talladega Police K-9 Andor found White and bit her on the backside.

“Can you please get this dog off me?” White can be heard asking on the K-9 handler’s body camera recording.

“You are going to have to wait just a second, lady,” he replied.

“Sir, please!” said White.

“You shouldn’t have f***ing run,” the K-9 handler told her.

“Please, sir, I was scared!” said White.

After she was handcuffed, K-9 Andor’s handler pulled on his choke collar and gave him repeated commands to let go in Dutch, “los.”

Andor eventually let go, then bit White again, this time on the hand.

“Nope, nope, nope, nope. God damn it,” the K-9 handler said as White screamed.

Talladega police have not released any public records to 10 Tampa Bay or answered any of our questions, including whether K-9 Andor stayed on the force.

On Aug. 8, 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama, body camera video shows K-9 Ronin bit an officer over his vest for 40 seconds, while his handler gave repeated commands of “no” and “out.”

“Hold on, I’ve got to choke him off,” K-9 Ronin’s handler told the other Huntsville Police officer.

K-9 Ronin bit a second officer in the groin for 30 seconds. Once again, the dog’s handler gave repeated commands to release and had to “choke him off.”

“Did you teach him to bite on the d***?” the officer asked K-9 Ronin’s handler.

“No,” he replied.

K-9 Ronin’s third bite was the shoulder of the intended target, George Matthews, who was suspected of stealing an SUV.

It took about 20 seconds of verbal commands and pulling on K-9 Ronin’s collar to release that bite.

Huntsville Police won’t confirm if K-9 Ronin stayed on the force, but in a deposition two years later, his handler said they were still working together.

The agency has not released any public records to 10 Tampa Bay or answered any of our questions.

On Sept. 23, 2017, St. Paul Police K-9 Gabe bit an innocent woman taking out her trash.

Police were in the area looking for a burglary suspect.

“We’re trying to get you out,” the officers can be heard telling Desiree Collins in body cam recordings.

K-9 Gabe ignored verbal commands to let go of Collins.

Collins’ lawsuit said his handler had to choke the dog off her arm.

It took 30 seconds to get him to release.

St. Paul police tell us the agency retired K-9 Gabe, transferred his handler out of the K-9 unit, and reformed its K-9 policies.

On Aug. 4, 2016, 18-year-old Wilde Decelien was suspected of being in a car that was reported stolen.

“Don’t run. I’m going to send the dog,” a Roswell police K-9 handler shouted at him.

The teen sat on a curb and put his hands up, then down.

K-9 Robbie’s handler later wrote in his report that his dog interpreted those movements as “unacceptable” and “furtive.”

“Stop! Off!” the handler shouted as he approached Decelien.

K-9 Robbie disobeyed those verbal commands and bit Decelien’s arm for 40 seconds, as his handler shouted commands to release, tried to choke the dog, and raised the power on his shock collar.

K-9 Robbie released, then bit Decelien’s hand for another eight seconds.

“God damn it,” the K-9 handler can be heard saying in his dash cam recording.

In all, K-9 Robbie ignored more than a dozen commands before trying to bite his handler.

The dog stayed on the force until he retired four years later, in April 2020, “as he neared the end of his service life,” according to the police department.

“I thought about my family. I thought about my kids,” said Nicole Edwards, a mom of three who was bitten by a Lake Charles Police K-9 on May 3, 2019.

Edwards walked away while officers were searching a car that she was a passenger in.

They used K-9 Bobby to find her.

K-9 Bobby’s handler gave nine verbal commands in Dutch to let go of Edwards’ leg – “los” – pulled up on his dog’s choke chain and hit him twice on the head.

It took 50 seconds to release the bite.

“Sir, please make him stop, please,” Edwards can be heard asking an assisting officer on body cam recordings.

“He’s doing what he can,” the officer replied.

K-9 Bobby’s handler later told Edwards’ lawyer during a deposition, “Do you see how chaotic that scene is? Do you know any dog that’s going to sit there, release and sit in a chaotic situation?”

“The dog, my [leg] meat was in his mouth. And I was like, is that my meat? And I was asking them, ‘Is that my meat?’ And I was like, ‘Get it and put it back.’ You know, I’ve seen in movies where they do the finger and, you know, freeze it. You know, I was serious, and they were like, ‘Yeah, you should have stayed still,’” Edwards told 10 Investigates. “I felt like I was a dog, too. I felt like I was treated like an animal, also.”

K-9 Bobby stayed on the force for another year before retirement, according to that same deposition.

Out of the 14 K-9s involved in the 16 bites 10 Investigates looked into, at least six stayed on the force.

Three were retired shortly after the bite.