A dog that was seen on video being placed in a clothes dryer that was then turned on was checked out by a veterinarian and given back to its owner.

CBS in Dallas-Fort Worth said in the video posted on Instagram showed a teenage girl saying, "I'm gonna put his a** back in the dryer," picking up the small dog, putting him inside the dryer and turning it on.

The girl laughs as the machine runs for a few seconds, then she opens the door and the dog scrambles away.

The video was found and reposted on Twitter, with the message "Someone please call the police on this girl, Some people don’t deserve dogs or pets at all. It’s complete abuse how they treat them,” USA Today said.

You can see the video here. (Warning, some viewers will find the content disturbing and offensive)

The girl's Instagram account was deactivated, People magazine reported.

Police issued a statement Monday saying they were aware of the video and were investigating. Later, they said they had identified the girl in the video, but were not releasing her name because of her age.

The investigation is continuing.

