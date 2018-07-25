President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was allegedly destroyed Wednesday morning by a man with a pickaxe, according to multiple media reports.

Photos of the damage were posted on social media by multiple reporters.

So this just happened again... somebody used a pick axe to destroy Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame. Still trying to learn more, but we know it's been vandalized multiple times, just never on this level. @NBCLA 📸: Victor Park/Loudlabs pic.twitter.com/lzq7YrsSRV — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

BREAKING! President Trumps star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was just destroyed. We're following up on #2NEWSAM. pic.twitter.com/qiad6yIMCn — Ron Bird (@KUTVRon) July 25, 2018

NBC Los Angeles reported that witnesses described seeing a man using a pickaxe, which he concealed in a guitar case, to destroy the star. The man then called the police to report the incident and left the scene.

The suspect later turned himself in to the police, according to NBC Los Angeles. The identity of the man was not immediately available.

The incident comes after Trump's star was vandalized with spray paint in 2016.

Later that year, it was was also destroyed with a pickaxe and sledgehammer. James Lambert Otis, who was responsible for the damage, later pleaded no contest to felony vandalism charges.

Trump received the star in 2007 for his role in NBC's "The Apprentice."

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA