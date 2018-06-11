¿Dónde votar? It means “where to vote” in Spanish and was the top trending Google search in the U.S. Tuesday morning.

The tech giant says that the number of times the search had been used increased 3,350 percent compared to an average day.

Other popular search terms today were “Who to vote for today?” which has spiked 1,350 percent and “Voter turnout today,” which has spiked 450 percent.

According to Pew, 55 percent of registered Latinos are enthusiastic about voting in this election, compared with 37 percent in the 2014 midterm. Sixty three percent of Latinos said in a survey that they would vote for the Democratic candidate for Congress.

This comes as two migrant caravans with thousands of immigrants are making their way to the U.S. through Mexico. President Trump has seized on the caravan as an election issue and portrayed it as a major threat, making immigration a centerpiece issue during the midterms.

How to find your polling location

There’s a reason why so many Latino voters are turning to Google to find out their polling location as the company has made it easier to tell you where to vote. Just input the address where you’re registered to vote, and the site will tell you the polling location and hours.

You can also use this polling place locator by Vote.org and click on your state.

USA Today and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

‘Donde votar’ la frase más buscada por Google durante las elecciones

¿Dónde votar? En inglés se traduce a “where to vote”, pero la frase en español fue la más buscada en Google en los EE.UU este martes por la mañana.

La compañía dijo que la taza de búsqueda ha incrementado más de 3,000 por ciento.

Otras búsquedas populares incluyen “Who do I vote for today”, traducido como “por quien voto hoy” y “voter turnout today”, traducido como “participación electoral”.

Según un estudio hecho por Pew, 55 por ciento de Latinos registrados para votar dijeron estar emocionados sobre esta elección, en comparación con el 37 por ciento en las elecciones del 2014. Sesenta y tres por ciento de Latinos dijeron en un estudio que iban a votar por los candidatos demócratas para el congreso.

El presidente Trump le ha dado mucha importancia al tema de inmigración durante las elecciones, mientras dos caravanas de inmigrantes centroamericanos se dirigen a Estados Unidos para solicitar asilo.

Dónde votar: cómo encontrar tu centro de votación

La compañía Google ofrece una guía para encontrar tu centro de votación. Solo hay que entrar a Google, escribir “donde votar” y luego escribir en la cajita tu dirección donde estás registrado para votar. La página de Google te dirá tu centro y las horas de votación.

También, puedes entrar a la página Vote.org y hacer ‘clic’ en tu estado.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA