That Facebook message your uncle sent you is just a hoax.

It's not going to give your computer a virus, but it is going to waste your time. And, some users are still falling for it.

According to CBS affiliate WJZ, the bogus message, which has been making the rounds online since early October, says: “Hi…I actually got another friend request from you yesterday which I ignored so you may want to check your account."

It then instructs you to hold down your finger and forward it to all your friends.

Don't.

Photo Credit: CBS Philly

Facebook says there is no bug sending duplicate friend requests. The company wants you to just ignore the phony message, and resist the urge to spread more misinformation.

A spokeswoman for Facebook said the company is aware of this specific "chain mail" scheme and "our teams are reviewing to determine what appropriate actions to take."

"Unfortunately, these schemes aren't new, nor are they unique to Facebook," the spokeswoman said.

The social media giant dealt with a real cloning issue last year -- but this isn't it.

Here's the deal...remind your friends not to be so easily duped by false chain posts. But, if you're worried about security, there are some basic steps you can take to secure your account.

First, check to see if anyone else has been accessing it. You can figure that out by going into your "settings," choosing the "security" option and then clicking "where you're logged in." See anything suspicious? You'll have the option to log out of individual sessions.

Really want to keep your account safe? Enable two-step verification. That will make it more difficult for a real hacker to ruin your weekend. Click here for instructions.

CBS News contributed to this report.

