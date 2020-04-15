TAMPA, Fla — It sounds like a sweet gesture – posting your senior picture in solidarity with the high schoolers whose end-of-the-year milestones have been canceled by the coronavirus.

But, all those #ClassOf2020 posts could be handing sensitive information to some unsavory people on a silver platter.

The Better Business Bureau says publicly sharing the name of your high school and graduation year could help scammers and hackers figure out the answers to common online security questions.

And, that’s not the only social media trend putting people at risk.

You’ve probably seen all those “favorite things” lists floating around. The BBB says to keep that information to yourself.

First pet’s name, first car, favorite TV show, etc. That’s right -- they’re all possible answers you’ve already given to security questions.

Even though it can be really tempting to play along, the BBB strongly recommends staying away from all of that. And, while you’re at it, make sure to go in and double-check your security settings so only people you trust can see your posts.

RELATED: How to keep your stimulus check safe from scammers

RELATED: No, the IRS will not e-mail or call you for your bank account information for your stimulus check

RELATED: 'This makes my blood boil': Florida Attorney General warns of donation scams

RELATED: Don't fall for these COVID-19 scams

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter