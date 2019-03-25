Dr. Dre has removed an Instagram post about his daughter getting into the University of Southern California after receiving backlash over a $70 million donation he gave the school in 2013.

Dre, whose real name is Andrew Young posted on a photo of himself and his daughter Truly on Saturday. The musician wrote in the now-deleted post that Truly had gotten into USC "all on her own" with "no jail time!"

The rap mogul was referencing the parents charged with bribing college coaches in order to secure college admissions for their children. "Full House" star Lori Loughlin was indicted for paying $500,000 in bribes to get her two daughters into USC.

Truly may have gotten into USC legally, but fans were quick to point out that Dre and his business partner Jimmy Lovine made a $70 million donation to the school in 2013. The money went towards the creation of the Jimmy Lovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and Business Innovation.

Dre deleted his Instagram post Sunday.