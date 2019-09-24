TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — No matter the topic, Instagram has a community for you. It's a place to share photos and spread ideas and is made even easier by the use of hashtags which help people hone in on a precise topic.

Turns out drug dealers are also using the space to find people looking for a fix.

Hashtags such as #painkillers, #painpills, and #oxy reveal comments by people looking to sell illegal drugs. Other hashtags purposed to promote recovery, such as #opiodaddiction and #opiodcrisis are also drawing the attention of dealers.

In comments we found, sellers promote their drug supply and encourage people to contact them through encrypted chat services such as WhatsApp.

According to the Instagram community guidelines, this type of solicitation is illegal and against their policies. Under their community guidelines reads, Instagram is not a place to support or praise terrorism, organized crime, or hate groups. Offering sexual services, buying or selling firearms, alcohol, and tobacco products between private individuals, and buying or selling illegal or prescription drugs (even if legal in your region) are also not allowed.

WTSP

John Templeton Jr. founded Footprints Beachside Recovery in Treasure Island. Templeton knows first-hand and from working with clients just how pervasive addiction can be.

"It’s predatorial to almost try to poach people for personal benefit when that old life is behind them and they’re trying to move forward," said Templeton Jr.

Templeton believes these kinds of posts can be especially tempting and dangerous to someone in the early stages of recovery which is why sometimes he and his staff recommend ditching cell phones and social media altogether until someone if far enough along in their sobriety.

RELATED: Potential alternative to opioids discovered in plant

RELATED: Oklahoma judge rules against drugmaker, orders $572M payment

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter