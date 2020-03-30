Sports has been on hiatus for the past few weeks, so ESPN is offering up a much-needed distraction by spending the next five weeks airing some recent Monday Night Football classics.

It starts Monday night with the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams 54-51 track meet that was the highest-scoring game in Monday Night Football History.

Next Monday, April 6, ESPN will re-air the 2006 game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. It marked the re-opening of the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina.

April 13 will be Brett Favre's first game against his old team, the Green Bay Packers, in 2009.

April 20 will feature the Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots from 2005 -- the first time Peyton Manning won in Foborough against Tom Brady.

It wraps up in April 27 with an improbable come-from-behind win by Tony Romo and the Dallas Cowboys against the Buffalo Bills in 2007.

Each game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

It will also get you revved up for the NFL Draft that starts April 23, but without fans present this year.

RELATED: Sports psychologist shares tips for staying healthy during COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics: Signs suggest summer dates in 2021 for games