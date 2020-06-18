EUREKA, Mo. — If you don’t like snakes, this story may make your skin crawl…

Thursday morning, a woman called the Eureka Police Department while driving along Interstate 44 after she found a snake working its way through the driver compartment, police said in a Facebook post.

“[She] called hysterically needing help,” an officer with the department said. “We are here to help with many problems.”

The officer said he’s not a “snake kind of guy” but said other officers are.

Later on that morning, the officer gave an update on the situation and said they were unable to get the snake out of the car.

The officer said the car was towed at the owner’s requested location where they had to wait for “the little guy to show himself.”

The final update came at 11:53 a.m.

The officer said the snake “made the right decision and fled the vehicle.” The officer also said a local citizen helped relocate the snake to a “more accepting environment.”

