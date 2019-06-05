Nearly 400 former federal prosecutors say in a new letter that President Donald Trump would have been charged with obstruction of justice for his acts if he were anyone other than president.

The letter was signed by more than 370 ex-prosecutors who served under both Democratic and Republican administrations. It was released by Protect Democracy, a nonprofit organization critical of the Trump administration.

The former Justice Department prosecutors say special counsel Robert Mueller's report "describes several acts that satisfy all of the elements for an obstruction charge." However, a Justice Department legal opinion says sitting presidents cannot be indicted.

Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump criminally obstructed justice. Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein concluded Mueller's evidence was insufficient for an obstruction charge.

