Everybody knows the story of a funny and outgoing “Fresh Prince” who got into one little fight in West Philadelphia and got sent to live with his auntie and uncle in Bel-Air.

But that’s not the story the trailer “Bel-Air” is trying to tell.

The trailer is a present-day adaptation of the popular 90s sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but its gritty twist is far from the recognizable comedic nature of the show.

It explores the more serious nature of Will’s journey as he escapes street violence in West Philadelphia by traveling to Bel-Air, only to struggle with fitting into a society that mostly looks down on him.

The trailer, created by “Fresh Prince” fan Morgan Cooper, follows the same sequence of the original show as Will gets into a fight while playing basketball court. Things start getting darker when the police arrive and find a gun in Will’s bag.

Even though the trailer is an overall grittier adaptation, it does take a turn for the inspirational and even shows a clip of Carlton doing his signature dance move.

The project became a sensation on social media, where die-hard “Fresh Prince” fans expressed their desire for it to come to life.

Although Cooper tells HuffPost that the trailer won’t be followed by a movie or series, fans are still hoping for the best.