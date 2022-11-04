Ashley and John Moberg say they still get flashbacks from the horrific moment.

TAMPA, Fla. — When she was struck by lightning while leaving a Yankees spring training game, it was her first time visiting Tampa. Her dad John, who was also struck, hadn't been to the area in 40 years.

Monday was her dad's first day back to work since the strike. She says they are slowly trying to get back into their normal routines.

“We’re still healing, sore and weak, and just not really wanting to do much,” she explained.

Right after they were released from the hospital, Ashley and her dad returned to the Raymond James parking lot to get their car. She says she tried to search for the necklace she was wearing when she was struck but didn’t have any luck finding it.

Right now, they are both trying to focus on moving forward and healing from their injuries.

“Probably two days after we got back it was raining outside and my dad went to go get the mail and I went to go let my dog outside and we like froze at the door because it was so eerie it brought us back to when we were laying there and not able to move,” she explained.