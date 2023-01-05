The duo were on vacation from Europe and both spoke little English, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office explains.

The two, who were on vacation from Europe, were swimming when a strong currently reportedly pulled them approximately 100 yards from shore.

Marine deputies with the sheriff's office saw the swimmers in distress while on patrol in the area. They were able to quickly pull them onto the boat before returning them safely to the beach.

The father and son, who both spoke little English, seemed to be unaware of rip currents which are common to some areas along Anna Maria Island, the agency explains.

RESCUE: MCSO marine deputies recently rescued a man and his son off Anna Maria Island after they were swept from shore by strong rip currents. This video is a reminder to use caution and look for posted signage regarding rip currents.



Rip Current Tips: https://t.co/j6mjwoNMGd pic.twitter.com/OgnIyuZ5zK — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) May 1, 2023

"Fortunately, deputies were in the right place at the right time and saw the struggling swimmers before it was too late," the sheriff's office said in the release.

Deputies say anyone caught in a rip current should remain calm and try to swim parallel to the shore to move out of the current and then alert someone if help is needed.

"Fighting the current makes the condition worse," the agency said in a statement. "f you understand how rip currents form and the proper escape technique, your chance of survival, if caught in one, is greatly increased."