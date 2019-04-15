A massive fire has broken out on the roof of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, causing what the deputy mayor of Paris has called "colossal damages."

Speaking to BFMTV, Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said first responders now trying to salvage the art and other priceless pieces stored in the cathedral.

A cathedral spokesman has said the entire wooden interior of the Notre Dame is burning and likely to be destroyed.

Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media: "Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame."

The cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions.

The cause of the fire, which began Monday evening, have not been determined. Authorities have said that it could be related to the 6 million-euro renovation project on the church, which is currently ongoing.

French President Macron tweeted that his thoughts were with Catholics and all the people of France. "Like all of our compatriots, I am sad tonight to this part of us burn," he wrote.

Macron postponed a televised speech to the nation because of the fire. He was expected to lay out his plan to address the citizen complaints that gave rise to the yellow vest protests that have rocked France since November.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted that Paris firefighters are on the scene trying to control the flames. She urged everyone to stay clear of the security perimeter. She said that city officials were in touch with the Catholic diocese in Paris regarding the situation.

President Trump also tweeted about the fire, calling it "horrible to watch."

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted his condolences to Paris. " It is heartbreaking to see a house of God in flames," he said.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.