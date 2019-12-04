Fisher-Price's Rock 'n Play Sleeper has been recalled after more than 30 babies have died while in the sleepers since 2009.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall Friday after the American Academy of Pediatrics urged officials to recall the product.

RELATED: Pediatricians' group calls for recall of Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play after several infant deaths

The fatalities were the result of infants rolling over while unrestrained, or under "other circumstances," according to to the CPSC.