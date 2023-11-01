FAA: No domestic departures until later this morning amid outage

The FAA is scrambling to restore the system, saying operations across the National Airspace System are affected.

WASHINGTON — The FAA is telling airlines to pause domestic takeoffs until later this morning as it scrambles to fix a critical system, causing widespread delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which is responsible for air travel regulations, confirmed through an advisory that its "NOTAM" system went offline shortly after 11 p.m. Eastern.

The NOTAM system is designed to provide pilots and air traffic controllers with critical information as it develops, including changes in weather or conditions at a certain airport.

The information in NOTAM advisories can be hundreds of pages for some flights, containing details about runway closures, bird hazards or low-altitude obstacles in a flight path.

It's unclear what happened to the system or when it will be restored.

In a tweet, the FAA said just before 7:30 a.m. Eastern that it has "ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

Earlier, the agency said some functionality was being restored, but that operations were not back to normal yet.

In a previous memo from the FAA, the agency did not provide an estimate of when flights would begin to move.

United Airlines said it was temporarily delaying all domestic flights because of the outage.

"The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots - Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) - is currently suffering a nationwide outage," the airline said in a statement. "United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."

On the FAA's website for the NOTAM system, a message warns users that recent entries may not appear.

"Due to system processing delays, recently entered NOTAMs may not be displayed," the message reads.

NOTAM messages issued before the outage were still visible Wednesday morning.

More than 1,200 flights were delayed within, into or out of the U.S. Wednesday morning, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. The website did not cite the NOTAM outage as a factor in the unusually high number of delays.