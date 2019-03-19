TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People leaving pets behind during a hurricane or serious natural disaster has become a known issue across the country and more specifically in the state of Florida.

Republican Sen. Joe Gruters, of Sarasota, is sponsoring Senate Bill 1738, which would make it a first-degree misdemeanor to leave a restrained dog outside and unattended during a manmade disaster or natural disaster.

If passed, anyone who violated that rule would be committing animal cruelty.

“We want to give dogs a fighting chance," Gruters said during a committee hearing, according to our sister-station First Coast News.

If it became law, offenders could face up to one year in prison and/or up to a $5,000 fine.

According to a Florida Senate bill analysis, 49 dogs and two cats were rescued by animal control officers during Hurricane Irma. Palm Beach County animal control reported pets were left chained to trees and parked cars -- left behind to "ride out the storm."

The analysis says Collier, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Sarasota, and St. Lucie Counties all have similar bans on leaving pets tethered in extreme weather conditions. But, this legislation would make such prohibitions statewide.

Click here to read the proposed legislation.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.