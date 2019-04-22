MIAMI — Miami Fire Rescue workers were in for a shock when what they thought was an unconscious person on the ground turned out to be a massive alligator.

While the fire rescue crew was heading back to their station they came across the 10 to 12-foot-long reptile, WFOR-Miami reported.

Florida Fish and Wildlife said the gator was trapped and put down for safety reasons.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.