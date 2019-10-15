BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Seven dogs, including several puppies, are being evaluated by a veterinarian after they were found locked up in a storage unit in Hernando County.

An anonymous caller called the Hernando County Sheriff's Office around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and said there were animals being kept in a self-storage facility in the area of Hale Avenue and Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard, according to a news release.

Law enforcement dispatched an animal enforcement officer, who found the unit in question and heard a bunch of barking dogs.

Deputies say the officer saw a large padlock securing the door and called for bolt cutters to break through. Once inside, seven dogs were found, including a white dog tethered to a very short leash next to a bowl of water.

Two Chihuahuas were in a metal crate situated on top of another crate. Neither had food or water. In the second crate, deputies found a mother dog and three puppies, likely between the ages of 6 and 8 weeks old, the sheriff's office said. They, too, had access to no food or water.

The officer noted no ventilation for the animals in the storage unit.

Right now, the search is on for their owner in what's considered a criminal investigation: Anyone who might have information is asked to call sheriff's office Deputy Steve George at 352-754-6830.

