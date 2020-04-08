Florida man buys a Porsche with check printed at home, deputies say

DESTIN, Fla. — Casey Kelley is accused of firing up his computer, turning on his printer and printing a check written for $139,203.05. He then reportedly took it to a car dealership.
And deputies say he drove away with a Porsche 911 Turbo.
The fraudulent check was accepted Monday, July 27, but it wasn't long before the Porsche was reported stolen to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.
A day later, the 42-year-old reportedly tried to buy three Rolex watches from a jeweler in Miramar Beach and again, he presented a fraudulent check written for $61,521.
The jeweler kept the watches to see if the check would cash and when it didn't, they reported the incident to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
Kelly was arrested Wednesday, July 30, for grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false banknote.
He reportedly told deputies he printed out the cashier's checks at home and didn't get them from a bank.
