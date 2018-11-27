SWITZERLAND -- In more than two minutes of terror, a Florida tourist clung to a hang glider for dear life after his harness was not properly attached.

It was his first hang gliding flight.

Chris Gursky, of North Port, Fla., and the pilot launched themselves off a 4,000-foot mountain ledge in Switzerland, CBS reported. Gursky dangled from the hang glider, clinging to the bar and the pilot for more than two minutes as they flew over trees.

Gursky wrote later on his Facebook page that he remembers looking down and thinking "this is it." He said his hand began to slip while he was swinging in the wind.

CBS reported that he had to get surgery for a broken wrist and also tore his left bicep.

In a video posted to YouTube, he said, "I will go hang gliding again as I did not get to enjoy my first flight."

© 2018 WTSP