ORLANDO, Fla. — A not-so-ordinary feline was dropped off at a Florida fire department Thursday.

The Orlando Fire Department said a man dropped off what he thought was a cheetah cub. The fire crew said they started Googling “baby cheetah” and realized it was actually a bobkitten.

Fire station employees sent photos of the kitten to the Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge and Education Center, which then sent a manager to the fire station. The wildlife expert told them the kitten was a 2-week-old female bobcat—not a cheetah.

The rescue took in the kitten and is nursing her.

Post by OrlandoFireDepartment.

What others are reading right now:

 Gator bangs on glass door of Florida woman’s home

 Students create 3D crosswalk to force drivers to slow down at their school

 Exotic bird that killed Florida man up for auction

 Police: Florida youth pastor threatened girl's family for sex

 'Living in sin': Living with someone before marriage is still a crime in 5 states

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.