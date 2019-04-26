ORLANDO, Fla. — A not-so-ordinary feline was dropped off at a Florida fire department Thursday.

The Orlando Fire Department said a man dropped off what he thought was a cheetah cub. The fire crew said they started Googling “baby cheetah” and realized it was actually a bobkitten.

Fire station employees sent photos of the kitten to the Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge and Education Center, which then sent a manager to the fire station. The wildlife expert told them the kitten was a 2-week-old female bobcat—not a cheetah.

The rescue took in the kitten and is nursing her.

