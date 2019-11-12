FORT MEADE, Fla. — A man who was found partially eaten by an alligator in Polk County died due to a methamphetamine overdose and not from an alligator attack, according to autopsy results released Wednesday.

On June 27 this year, 10News reported that a company employee at the Mosaic Co. in Ft. Meade came across an 11-foot alligator in a pond on the property that had a deceased man in its mouth, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was identified as 45-year-old Michael Ford II, who was not an employee of Mosaic, deputies said. At the time, it was unclear whether the cause of death was an alligator attack or something else.

On Wednesday, the Medical Examiner's Office for Polk, Hardee and Highlands Counties released its findings. It cited “methamphetamine intoxication” as the cause of death and said the alligator attack looks to have happened after Ford had already died. It is still unclear why Ford was on the property.

