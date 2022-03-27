Sheriff: Florida 1-year-old found dead, appears to have fallen into septic tank

Putman County Sheriff Homer "Gator" DeLoach said the child's death appeared to be an accident.

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — Authorities say a 1-year-old boy missing out of Putnam County was found dead in a septic tank near his home in an apparent accident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement first issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Jose Lara after he went missing from his Crescent City home Sunday afternoon.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Putman County Sheriff Homer "Gator" DeLoach said an extensive search led investigators back to the ground-level septic tank located about 35-40 yards from the boy's home.

DeLoach explained that the tank was surrounded by overgrown weeds and dirt and covered by a piece of plywood that was rotting. Investigators removed the remaining pieces of wood to find the boy's body inside on Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff said it appeared the boy had stepped on the wood cover and fallen into the tank in a tragic accident. Although the investigation is ongoing, there was no indication of foul play, he added.