When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, one young woman ignores the state's evacuation orders to find her missing father.

She finds him seriously injured in the crawl space of his home, and the two quickly become trapped by rising floodwaters and debris being thrown into the home by strengthening winds.

But the biggest fear isn't flood waters or winds capable of destroying buildings. It's alligators.

That's the premise of the new, Florida-set horror flick Crawl. The movie is from Alexandre Aja (Piranha 3D) and is produced by Sam Raimi (Evil Dead).

The film's trailer has racked up more than five million views in a day.

No matter how you feel about hurricanes or gators, Crawl could be that perfect campy, summertime horror flick.

Crawl hits theaters July 12.

