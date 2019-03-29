WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of dogs that would have ended up as meat in China are instead in Florida and getting a chance at a new life.

The 37 dogs were saved by Big Dog Ranch Rescue in West Palm Beach after founder Lauree Simmons were contacted by monks in China pleading for help to save the animals, WPEC said. A breeder was going to sell the dogs for meat.

Simmons went to China and was able to bring back 29 dogs from Shanghai and eight from Beijing.

The rescue said after two weeks in quarantine, the dogs will be available for adoption.

Simmons told WPEC, “It is much worse than I even imagined. It is a dark secret that most in and out of China don’t speak about. In certain areas, primarily North Eastern Asia, the consumption of dog meat is considered acceptable.

"The inhumane treatment and cruelty that goes along with the dog meat trade tears my heart apart. It’s unacceptable and we had to take action!”

If you want to donate to help the dogs, visit the Big Dog Ranch Rescue website.



